Media rights group denounces arrest of Pakistani journalist

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international media rights group is voicing concern over the brief arrest of a Pakistani journalist for allegedly carrying weapons while reporting on a court case in the capital. The International Federation of Journalists said Friday that Pakistani authorities should investigate the misuse of law in order to stop the harassment of media workers. The arrested reporter denied the charges Wednesday, and was freed the same day following a protest from fellow journalists. His arrest is the latest in an apparent crackdown on reporters in Pakistan.