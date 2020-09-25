Lawyer: Client in Giuliani case hasn’t paid legal fees

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a Florida man accused of conspiring with associates of Rudy Giuliani to make illegal campaign contributions says his client hasn’t paid him. Attorney William Harrington said in a letter to the court that for privacy reasons, he can’t publicly detail the financial woes of David Correia. But the letter also references that “Mr. Correia has not paid his legal bills.” A message was left with Harrington on Friday seeking comment. Prosecutors say Correia teamed with three men in a scheme to make illegal campaign donations to local and federal politicians in New York, Nevada and other states in an attempt to get support for a new recreational marijuana business.