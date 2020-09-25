Landlords suing to push back against eviction ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Landlords are going to courts around the country, claiming that a national eviction moratorium unfairly strains their finances and infringes on their rights as property owners. At least 25 such lawsuits have been filed, including federal challenges of President Donald Trump’s directive halting evictions for many renters through year’s end. In Memphis, Tennessee, seven landlords who manage or own more than 5,000 rental units filed a sweeping complaint this month. The Centers for Disease Control imposed the eviction ban in its capacity to protect public health, calling it an effective measure against the spread of coronavirus among people who could be left homeless.