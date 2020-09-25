Japan’s new prime minister vows to host Olympics next year

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s new prime minister says he’s determined to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer as “proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic.” The 2020 Games were postponed as the coronavirus spread around the world, and there’s widespread doubt about their future. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a prerecorded speech Saturday at the U.N. General Assembly that he will “spare no effort in order to welcome you to Games that are safe and secure.” Japanese organizers are saying little, however, about how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, staff and officials will be safe no vaccine or treatment for the virus yet available.