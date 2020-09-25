Indian farmers protest, fear exploitation by private players

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of Indian farmers have taken to the streets to protest new laws that the government says will boost growth in the agricultural sector through private investments. The protesting farmers fear they could be exploited by private players who buy their crops at cheap prices. The farmers used tractors to block highways on the outskirts of the Indian capital and in some other states. They accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring their demand, including minimum buying prices for crops like wheat, paddy, lentils, soya, cotton and sugarcane in the new legislative clauses. Modi assured farmers that the government has no intention of discontinuing or diluting the minimum support price for various crops or buying of key crops by government agencies.