High School Football Scores: 9/25/20
High school football kicked off across Central Wisconsin Friday night, here's the results from week 1 matchups:
WAUSAU WEST 48 WAUSAU EAST 3
WISCONSIN RAPIDS 0 DC EVEREST 41
ASHLAND 14 MERRILL 20
LAKELAND 16 MOSINEE 25
RHINELANDER 21 ANTIGO 18 DOUBLE OVERTIME
HAYWARD 7 MEDFORD 52
SPENCER/CC 27 NEKOOSA 8
STRATFORD 35 WITT-BIRN 6
MARSHALL 39 TOMAHAWK 8
THORP 6 COLBY 54
ATHENS 8 EDGAR 37
TIGERTON/MARION 14 PORT EDWARDS 62
DURAND 35 NEILLSVILLE/GRANTON 20
AMHERST 42 WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 14
ROSHOLT 26 PACELLI 19
Marshfield vs Hortonville, Assumption vs Pittsville, Marathon vs Omro, Almond Bancroft vs Loyal and Abbotsford vs Auburndale have all been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.