High School Football Scores: 9/25/20

High school football kicked off across Central Wisconsin Friday night, here's the results from week 1 matchups:

WAUSAU WEST 48 WAUSAU EAST 3

WISCONSIN RAPIDS 0 DC EVEREST 41

ASHLAND 14 MERRILL 20

LAKELAND 16 MOSINEE 25

RHINELANDER 21 ANTIGO 18 DOUBLE OVERTIME

HAYWARD 7 MEDFORD 52

SPENCER/CC 27 NEKOOSA 8

STRATFORD 35 WITT-BIRN 6

MARSHALL 39 TOMAHAWK 8

THORP 6 COLBY 54

ATHENS 8 EDGAR 37

TIGERTON/MARION 14 PORT EDWARDS 62

DURAND 35 NEILLSVILLE/GRANTON 20

AMHERST 42 WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 14

ROSHOLT 26 PACELLI 19

Marshfield vs Hortonville, Assumption vs Pittsville, Marathon vs Omro, Almond Bancroft vs Loyal and Abbotsford vs Auburndale have all been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.