High school football kicks off with COVID-19 precautions in place

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- The high school football season has officially kicked off in Wisconsin. This year the season will play out in the middle of a global pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, many school district have limited the number of fans able to attend games and are offering ways to stream games from home.

The WIAA is also encouraging people attending to games to wear masks, social distance, and stay home if they're not feeling well.

"Those mitigating factors will help us to be able to play these games and continue these opportunities," said Todd Clark with the WIAA.

Clark said that some high schools have already had to cancel games due to virus outbreaks, but they're working to reschedule.