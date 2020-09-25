He’s not running, but Morales looms large in Bolivia vote

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Even in exile, Evo Morales is a factor in Bolivia’s election next month. National rifts that contributed to chaos in 2019 threaten to destabilize the Oct. 18 vote and its aftermath nearly one year after Morales was forced to resign following disputed vote results, protests, violence and a military call for the ouster of Bolivia’s first Indigenous president. The country remains divided mainly along ethnic, regional and socioeconomic lines — and between those who applaud Morales as a voice for the historically poor and disenfranchised, and those who say he became increasingly corrupt and authoritarian during 14 years in power.