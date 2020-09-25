Groundwater Convention canceled for 2021

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The 2021 WWWA Groundwater Convention has been canceled.

The convention was scheduled to take place at the Kalahari.

The Wisconsin Water Well Association President says they made the decision in the best interest of everyone's health and safety.

"The Groundwater Convention has been an integral part; the lifeblood of the Association for years," WWWA President Rick Peterson said. "Many of us look forward to the convention each year as a time to renew old acquaintances, meet and speak with DNR representatives, learn new industry trends and methods and just have fun together, especially at the bowling event."

Peterson says he hopes to find ways to involve vendors in different ways as we battle through the pandemic.