GOP warns Madison to drop plan to collect ballots in parks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An attorney representing Republican legislators is warning the city of Madison not to go through with plans to collect absentee ballots in city parks. The city is planning what it’s calling “Democracy in the Park” on Saturday. Poll workers will be in every city park to accept absentee ballots and help register voters. Misha Tseytlin, an attorney representing GOP legislators, sent City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl a letter Friday evening questioning the event’s legality. The city clerk’s office said in an email to The Associated Press that it would proceed with the event. It said poll workers would use drop boxes and keep chain-of-custody forms for the ballots.