GOP duo reshapes Montana politics to match Trump’s vision

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Steve Daines is the affable one, the smiling salesman who plunged into politics and is now seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate. His former boss, self-made technology mogul Greg Gianforte, is more brusque, sometimes even harsh, and making a second run at the Montana governor’s office after losing four years ago. Together they form a powerful political alliance on the cusp of solidifying their influence over Montana politics for years to come. Democrats argue Daines and Gianforte are out of step with the state’s electorate, and they have their own duo lined up against them: Gov. Steve Bullock is challenging Daines and his lieutenant governor, Mike Cooney, faces Gianforte.