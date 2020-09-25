Gambler? McCarthy sees ‘aggressive’ 1st impression in Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy has made some risky moves in his first two games as coach of the Dallas Cowboys. None of them have worked, but they’ve left an impression on his players. Receiver Amari Cooper says it was an eye-opener in how much his new coach wants to win. Dallas came up a yard short on a fourth-and-3 attempt when a short field goal could have tied the Los Angeles Rams in a 20-17 loss in the opener. Two fake punts failed against Atlanta. The Cowboys still rallied for a 40-39 victory. Dallas plays at Seattle on Sunday.