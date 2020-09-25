Former congressman Ron Paul hospitalized, says he’s OK

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former GOP presidential candidate candidate Ron Paul says he’s OK after video circulated online of him having an apparent medical issue during a livestream interview. The 85-year-old former Texas congressman posted a picture of himself on Friday wearing a hospital gown and giving a thumbs-up. The Facebook post came after video began circulating of Paul having trouble speaking during an appearance on his livestreamed show. Paul is the father of Republican Sen. Rand Paul and ran for president three times.