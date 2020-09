FOREST CO., Wis. (WAOW)— On Wednesday, the Forest Co. Sheriff's Department announced the passing of K9 Deputy Leroy.

According the Sheriff Office's Facebook post, K9 Leroy battled some medical issues during his time with them.

"It is with great sadness that we announce his passing. Rest in Peace Leroy. We have your six, and will take it from here!!!," the Facebook post read in part.