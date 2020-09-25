First man cured of HIV infection now has terminal cancer

The first person known to have been cured of HIV infection says he is terminally ill from a recurrence of the cancer that prompted his historic treatment 12 years ago. Timothy Ray Brown was known for years as the Berlin patient. Brown had a transplant in Germany from a donor with natural resistance to the AIDS virus. It was thought to have cured Brown’s leukemia and HIV. But Brown says his cancer returned last year and has spread widely. His case has inspired scientists to seek more practical ways to try to cure HIV.