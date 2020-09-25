El Salvador’s next US envoy met Trump at Miss Universe

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s next ambassador to Washington is someone President Donald Trump might remember from his days as a beauty pageant boss. A photo circulating on social media Friday showed Trump locking arms with Milena Mayorga on the sidelines of the 1996 Miss Universe pageant where she was a top 10 finalist. President Nayib Bukele on Thursday appointed Mayorga his ambassador to Washington at a time of mounting criticism in the U.S. Congress of the Salvadoran leader. Mayorga is a political neophyte with no previous diplomatic experience, having been elected to congress for the first time in 2018.