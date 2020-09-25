Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Outagamie,
Brown, Waushara, Winnebago and Calumet Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility could improve temporarily in
some areas if there is a little wind.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
