China aims to make 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses a year

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese health official says the country’s annual production capacity for coronavirus vaccines will top 1 billion doses next year, following an aggressive government support program for construction of new factories. The official from the National Health Commission says capacity is expected to reach 610 million doses by the end of this year. He says distribution of vaccines will prioritize groups such as medical workers, border personnel and the elderly before they are made available to the general public. China has promoted the construction of vaccine testing facilities and manufacturing plants.