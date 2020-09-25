Chance of storms Friday evening north, and most areas late Saturday

Warm and somewhat muggy air surged into the region today with the south winds. A weak cold front pushing into northwest Wisconsin Friday evening could trigger a few thunderstorms in northern Wisconsin. If they do form they may contain strong winds, large hail, and possibly a tornado. Any thunderstorms that develop should move out of the area by 10 p.m. or so. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy Friday night with lows around 57. Winds will be from the southwest near 5 mph.

Saturday should bring partly sunny, warm, and muggy weather again as the next wave of low pressure approaches. Highs should climb into the mid 70s with southeast to south winds around 10 mph. There is a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Some of them could be strong to severe once again, so please monitor News 9 for updates.

Sunday looks breezy and cooler with patchy sunshine. Lows will be in the mid 50s with highs in the mid 60s. A weak disturbance will push into the region late Sunday night and Monday and may trigger a few light rain showers. Highs Monday should be around 59 degrees.

Unseasonably cool air will continue to work in for the rest of next week from Canada. Additional disturbances will move in as well bringing some periods of light rain Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday we may just have a few leftover sprinkles. Highs will range from 54 Tuesday to 51 Wednesday to 49 Thursday. You will certainly want your coats handy!

Sunshine should be more prevalent for next Friday with highs around 53. There are signs of some more rain by next Saturday October 3rd.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 25-September 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1939 - A west coast hurricane moved onshore south of Los Angeles bringing unprecedented rains along the southern coast of California. Nearly five and a half inches of rain drenched Los Angeles during a 24 hour period. The hurricane caused two million dollars damage, mostly to structures along the coast and to crops, and claimed 45 lives at sea. ""El Cordonazo"" produced 5.66 inches of rain at Los Angeles and 11.6 inches of rain at Mount Wilson, both records for the month of September. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Hurricane Emily crossed the island of Bermuda during the early morning. Emily, moving northeast at 45 mph, produced wind gusts to 115 mph at Kindley Field. The thirty-five million dollars damage inflicted by Emily made it the worst hurricane to strike Bermuda since 1948. Parts of Michigan and Wisconsin experienced their first freeze of the autumn. Snow and sleet were reported in the Sheffield and Sutton areas of northeastern Vermont at midday. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)