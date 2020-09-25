Biden’s low-key campaign style worries some Democrats

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden had no public events scheduled Thursday, as he concentrated on preparing for next week’s debate. But it wasn’t the first time he laid low. Since he chose California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Aug. 11, Biden has had 23 days where he either didn’t make public appearances, held only virtual fundraisers or ventured from his Delaware home solely for church. He made 12 out-of-state visits during that period, including a trip to Washington scheduled for Friday to pay respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. During the same time, President Donald Trump had 24 trips that took him to 17 different states, not counting weekend golf outings.