Auschwitz memorial director seeks clemency for Nigerian boy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The director of the Auschwitz Memorial in southern Poland has appealed to the president of Nigeria to pardon a 13-year-old boy who was sentenced to 120 months of prison on blasphemy charges. Piotr Cywinski even volunteered to serve part of the boy’s sentence. Cywinski wrote to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari about the case of Omar Farouq, who was recently convicted in a Sharia court in northwest Nigeria after he was accused of using blasphemy in an argument with a friend. Cywinski said that as the director of the site that preserves the remains of the German Nazi extermination camp, “where children were imprisoned and murdered, I cannot remain indifferent to this disgraceful sentence for humanity.”