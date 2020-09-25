At UN, Pakistani leader calls India a sponsor of Muslim hate

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has assailed India’s Hindu nationalist government and its moves to cement control of Muslim-majority Kashmir, calling India a state sponsor of hatred and prejudice against Islam. In remarks Friday before the U.N. General Assembly’s virtual summit, Khan said that Islamophobia rules India and threatens the nearly 200 million Muslims who live there. As he did in his speech before the world body last year, Khan condemned the targeting of Muslims in many countries. He also called for debt relief for poor nations amid the coronavirus pandemic.