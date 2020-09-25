Assumption and Pittsville cancel Friday’s football game.

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Assumption Royals will not be playing football this week after all.

The school, in conjunction with Pittsville, decided to cancel the game after two people in the middle and high school tested positive for COVID-19. No players were determined to have close contact with the two who tested positive.

"Moving forward we hope to be able play the remainder of our games as scheduled but as we have all been seeing community spread is becoming an issue in sports and academics," said Assumption President Daniel Minter.

Assumption's next game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 vs Rosholt at 11 a.m.