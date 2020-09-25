Area first responders take part in downed helicopter drill

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- What would area hospitals do in case of a helicopter crash? That question answered Friday morning as Aspirus Wausau Hospital held a downed helicopter and fuel leak drill.

Events like this don't happen often but training ensures officials are prepared.

"These drills are what we call high-risk, low-frequency events, so we don't get to practice them often and when you do need to do them you need to do it correctly," said Dylan O'Connor a Flight Paramedic for Aspirus MedEvac.

When the medevac pilot was landing he called in a problem, leading to a make-believe hard landing.

"A lot of our focus has been on COVID and implementing our incident command for those structures but there are other incidents that continue to happen in our communities so we need to look at how we can train all of our personnel to make sure we're ready for any type of situation," said Jason Keffeler, Assistant Director for MedEvac and Trauma for Aspirus.

The help of multiple agencies is crucial to what happens next.

"It's very important that we practice not only our aspect but multi-agency involvement so everyone works together when it does happen," said O'Connor.

Teams involved in the drill will be going over what went well and what still needs to be worked on so they can be ready if disaster strikes for real.