African court says ex-Ivory Coast leader should be candidate

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights says former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo should not be excluded from the list of candidates for the West African country’s Oct. 31 election. The court issued an order Friday in which it requests the “reinstatement on the electoral list” of the former president. Ivory Coast does not recognize the court’s authority. The country’s electoral commission argues Gbagbo cannot be a candidate because he is not on electoral lists to vote. That position is based on Gbagbo being convicted in absentia in 2018 for the “robbery” of funds from the National Agency of the Central Bank of West African states during the 2010 post-electoral crisis.