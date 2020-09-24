Wausau Transit Commission considers increasing bus capacity

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Transit Commission met on Thursday to discuss the possibility of increasing rider capacity on buses. Right now, capacity on public buses is capped at 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission voted to make a recommendation to the full city council to increase bus rider capacity if the Wausau School District transitions to in-person learning.

The commission took into consideration the fact that students in the district rely on city buses, and a capacity limit may hinder their ability to get to school.

The commission wants more information from the school district regarding how many students rely on city buses before the full council votes.

Troy Hanson, a bus driver and union president, was at Thursday's meeting. He says he has concerns on the capacity limit being increased.

"The behavior of students on the bus is not gonna changed based on this mask mandate. They're going to be excited to get back to school. They may have a mask on when they get on the bus, but I can just about guarantee you kids are not going to keep those masks on for long once they see their friends they haven't seen," Hanson said.

The full council is expected to take up the issue on Oct. 13.