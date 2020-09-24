Warmer for a few day, unsettled, and then much cooler

Soggy conditions have left up to 1.5 inches of rain in parts of the News 9 area since Wednesday evening. The system providing the showers will push east of the area Thursday evening ending the rain threat gradually. Partial clearing and fog are possible overnight with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be light from the southeast.

Any fog in the region should lift early Friday morning followed by partly cloudy skies. It will warm nicely as south winds increase to around 15 to 20 mph. Highs should reach the mid 70s, even upper 70s in the southern part of the area. Another disturbance will push into the area Friday evening bringing a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The best chance of getting some rain will be in the northern part of the region.

Saturday should be partly sunny and mild with lows in the upper 50s and highs around 74 degrees. A cold front will slide through the area late in the day Saturday and may trigger some showers and thunderstorms. At this time, it again looks like the greatest chance is in northern Wisconsin.

Sunday will be breezy and a bit cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Most of the day should be partly or mostly cloudy. However there is a slight chance of a light shower Sunday night.

Cool air will really settle into our region from central Canada next week. Highs will reach just the upper 50s Monday, mid 50s Tuesday, low 50s Wednesday, and possibly just the upper 40s to around 50 Thursday. Of course those readings are well below normal for this time of the year. The pattern will be somewhat active with little disturbances come through frequently. This will bring some scattered showers at times. It should be pretty light, although Tuesday and Wednesday might deliver a few tenths of an inch in spots. It may dry out completely late next week as high pressure tries to return.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 24-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1926 - The temperature at Yellowstone Park dipped to nine degrees below zero. It was the coldest reading of record in the U.S. during September. Severe freezes were widespread over the northwestern U.S. causing great crop destruction. In Washington State, Spokane County experienced their earliest snow of record. Harney Branch Experiment Station in Oregon reported a temperature of 2 degrees above zero to establish a state record for the month of September. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1950 - A smoke pall from western Canada forest fires covered much of the eastern U.S. Daylight was reduced to nighttime darkness in parts of the Northeast. The color of the sun varied from pink to purple, blue, or lavendar. Yellow to grey-tan was common. (24th-30th) (The Weather Channel)