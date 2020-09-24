Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor Josh Gregory signs off at News 9

Thursday's Wake Up Wisconsin's show hit a bittersweet moment, when Anchor Josh Gregory announced he's leaving WAOW.

Josh joined the News 9 family in May 2018 after graduating from Ohio University's Scripps College of Communication.

Since then, he's contributed to News 9's Award-winning morning show as a Co-anchor, a Producer, and an Executive Producer.

Josh's next job is in Dayton, Ohio, where he'll join WHIO as a News Producer.

"To all of Central Wisconsin: Thanks for letting me into your homes. You welcomed me into the community with open arms, and bestowed a love for the badger state upon me. In my two-plus years at WAOW you have made me a better journalist, a better worker, and a better human being. It's been an honor to report and serve such a wonderful, close-knit community. Thank you for an unforgettable time." Sincerely, Josh Gregory

Josh's last official day on Wake Up Wisconsin is Friday, Sept. 25.