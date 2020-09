MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)— On Wednesday at around 6:40 am a vehicle crashed into the Shining Stars Daycare in Marshfield.

According to the crash report, the driver of the vehicle says she was pulling into the parking spot when her foot caught the gas, causing her to crash into the building.

The report shows that there were three child passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported.