UPDATE: 2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

UPDATE:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) --

Police say two Louisville, Kentucky, police officers have been shot and wounded during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death. Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said Wednesday night that one person was in custody. He says one officer was alert and stable and the other is undergoing surgery but is also stable. He says the officers had gone to investigate reports of gunfire when they were shot. He says they're both expected to recover

Police Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a news release Wednesday night that there would be an update when possible.

Protesters have been marching through the streets, scuffles have broken out between police and protesters, and some demonstrators were arrested.

Officers in riot gear fired flash bangs and a few small fires burned in a square that's been at the center of protests, but it had largely cleared out ahead of a nighttime curfew and demonstrators marched through other parts of downtown Louisville.