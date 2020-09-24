UN watchdog: ‘Staggering’ $36M embezzled in South Sudan

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United Nations commission on human rights in South Sudan says “a staggering $36 million” has been misappropriated by government officials and senior politicians since 2016 as widespread corruption continues to drain the world’s youngest nation. The commission’s chair says “it is worth noting this is just what we were able to trace and may not reflect the whole picture.” Speaking to the U.N. Human Rights Council, she notes “brazen embezzlement” in the flows from South Sudan’s finance ministry and National Revenue Authority. Watchdogs have long warned that South Sudanese officials are siphoning off millions of dollars from the oil-dependent economy.