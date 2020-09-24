Some in GOP dispute Trump, say they’d accept if he loses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some congressional Republicans are pushing after President Donald Trump again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, “If Republicans lose we will accept the result. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Joe Biden, I will accept that result.” Several other Republicans came forward, including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a member of the House Republican leadership. She tweeted that the “peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our Constitution.”