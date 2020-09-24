Top European court rules against German McCann suspect

BERLIN (AP) — Europe’s top court has issued a ruling that should ensure Germany can keep in prison a new suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who vanished from a Portuguese resort 13 years ago. The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice decided Thursday that German prosecutors were within their rights to try Christian Brueckner for a separate case, a 2005 rape, even though he’d been extradited to be tried for a different crime. Although he’s a suspect in the McCann case, he’s in prison on a separate conviction and prosecutors say they don’t yet have enough evidence to hold him on the McCann case alone.