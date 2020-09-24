Tiny Rubik’s Cube goes on sale in Japan for anniversary

TOKYO (AP) — A tiny but playable Rubik’s Cube, so little it fits on your fingertip, has gone on sale in Japan for 198,000 yen, or about $1,900, for delivery starting in December. Billed as a “super-small” Rubik’s Cube, it was created to mark the 40th anniversary of when the original 3-D puzzle went on sale in Japan. The cube measures just 9.9 millimeters, or O.39 inch, by 9.9 millimeters, and weighs 2 grams (less than a tenth of an ounce). Mega-House, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based toymaker Bandai, say it is made of “ultra-precision metal,” and comes with a box for its display. Rubik’s Cube was invented by Hungarian architecture professor Erno Rubik.