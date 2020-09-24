Stratford School District encourages students to bring cold lunch after positive COVID-19 case

STRATFORD, Wis. (WAOW) — Stratford school officials learned of the positive COVID-19 case on Wednesday, and it affects the district's food service program. Now, they won't be able to provide meals for students until Oct. 6th.

School officials are encouraging students to pack their own cold lunches while the district is unable to provide meals. They say they are also working with another school district to help provide meals.

"We have had Marshfield School District help us in providing some sandwiches for the kids we have a great selection of fruit and veggies to make them a meal," said Superintendent Scott Winch.

Winch could not say whether it was a student or staff member who tested positive but did say the school is cleaning and disinfecting the cafeteria and kitchen daily.