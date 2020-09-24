Stevens Point recommends against trick or treat, offers photo contest instead

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)— Stevens Point is recommending people not to participate in traditional Trick or Treating, as it is an activity the CDC considers "high risk" under the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know this doesn’t sit well with some. Halloween is my favorite time of the year, too” said Mayor Mike Wiza. “But parents usually check over the candy they get before allowing the kids to dive in and eat it, though. Why? To keep our kids safe. This is the same thing. There are safer options and we’re going to help with that.”

Other activities the CDC considers high risk include:

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to those who go door to door

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in parking lots

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Some "low risk" activities the CDC recommends include:

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat candy search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

Mayor Wiza is encouraging people to post pictures of their decorated houses or kids in costumes at a link the city will provide next week. The pictures will be voted on with "likes," and winners will receive a giant candy bar from the Mayor's Office.

“I love seeing the costumes and decorating the house. I know other people do, too. This will give our community the opportunity to still see all of the creativeness.” Wiza continued. “This is our way of helping keep the spirit of the holiday with a safer and fun alternative the whole community can enjoy.”

Mayor Wiza says more information will be available next week at stevenspoint.com