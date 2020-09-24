Stevens Point Brewery expansion will add to capacity, distribution

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Brewery's $2.5 million expansion would allow them to upgrade operations from distribution to brewing capacity.

"We're very happy to be doing this for the brewery," said Dan Weilep, Director of Operations at the brewery.

One of the major things that will expand is brewing capacity. This will effectively increase the amount of beer the company is able to put out to customers, and allow for the creation of new products.

"With the popularity of our products now, we're at the point where reinvesting in our company and getting more capacity is a must," said brew master Mike Schraufnagel.

It will also allow for more speed and efficiency when it comes to canning and bottling. It could allow distribution to expand across the country.

"The increased demand will allow us to go outside of our current network and go into more states," said Weilep.

While it's uncertain if the expansion will create the need for more jobs, Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said the impact on the city will still be substantial.

"Allowing Stevens Point Brewery to expand that market just means more people are going to know about Stevens Point, and maybe they'll be intrigued a little bit," he said.

The expansion is set to be complete by April of 2021.