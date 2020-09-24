Rotary Winter Wonderland to hold unique 15th season

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)— Marshfield's annual Rotary Winter Wonderland (RWW) holiday light display will have it's 15th season, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We believe that providing a full display is the right thing for our community," said Al Nystrom, RWW co-chain. "The food and cash donations are critical to sustain the area food pantries at a time when so many of our neighbors are struggling. Further, Winter Wonderland provides a joyful and peaceful respite from the stress of daily life. In turbulent times, we think this project is good for the soul and the morale of our community."

RWW is partnering with local health officials to figure out a way to put on the show safely. One way this is being done is by including an extended drive-through route.

"We are also making changes to the interior to encourage social distancing," said Nystrom. "There will be a one-year pause in some of our favorite activities and displays to avoid concentrations of visitors in small spaces. But trust me, there will be plenty to see."

According to chairperson Danielle Nystrom, conversation over this years display began six months ago. These conversations included the Wood County Health Department, city officials and and Marshfield Clinic Health System, in order to determine safety protocols.

Construction for the displays begins in October, and hundreds of volunteers will be needed. Those interesting in volunteering can contact RWW at volunteerrww@gmail.com.

Everyone in the community can assist by visiting the display and donating.

"As always, we encourage the community to rally around our mission to 'feed the need'," said Danielle. "When visiting Winter Wonderland this year, give what you can to help those less fortunate in our communities."