Virus delays Rio’s Carnival for first time in a century

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro has delayed its annual Carnival parade, saying the global spectacle cannot go ahead in February because of Brazil’s continued vulnerability to the pandemic. The president of Rio’s League of Samba Schools, LIESA, was announcing that the spread of the coronavirus has made it impossible to safely hold the traditional parades that are a cultural mainstay and, for many, a source of livelihood. They had been scheduled for February. Rio’s City Hall has yet to announce a decision about the Carnival street parties that take place across the city, though some have already canceled.