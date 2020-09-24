Proposed $25M hospital to bring 125 medical jobs to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The City of Wausau is welcoming Post Acute Medical, LLC as a new medical services provider.

Mayor Katie Rosenburg broke the news Thursday in a press release, saying Post Acute Medical and partner Astrea Development of Texas plan to build a state-of-the-art, 42 inpatient rehabilitation hospital on the West side of Wausau.

The 50,000 square foot, two story hospital is a more than $25 million investment, according to a press release from Mayor Rosenburg.

The hospital is expected to support 125 fulltime medical jobs and construction of the facility is expected to create approximately 160 construction jobs.

“I am thrilled to welcome Post Acute Medical to the City of Wausau. The entire region will benefit from their quality patient care and the state-of-the-art hospital facilities developed by Astrea Development,” said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg. “Wausau is already a leading medical services destination in the state of Wisconsin. The addition of this new rehabilitative hospital will complement and grow our local health care services, economy, and workforce."

The hospital is said to feature a physician-led team of rehabilitation experts with a common goal:

Increasing patient strength and endurance and improving quality of life for patients who have experienced stroke, brain injury, neurological disease and deficits, amputations, pulmonary disease, orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injury and medically complex conditions. The rehabilitation services offered through Post Acute Medical are intended to complement and help expand the surgical expertise already in the community by providing support in patient recovery. Press release from Mayor Katie Rosenburg.

"Post Acute Medical is excited to bring comprehensive care for rehabilitation patients with complex conditions to the Wausau community," says Anthony Misitano, chairman and CEO of Post Acute Medical, which provides post-acute health care services through more than 40 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states. "Throughout all the communities we serve, we put the patient first and provide comprehensive, individualized treatment that fosters meaningful improvement and recovery for people with injuries, illnesses and disabilities."

According to the press release, Astrea Development is still evaluating potential sites for the new rehabilitation hospital. They say they plan to outline a more firm construction and operation timeline once it closes on a property.