Private, non-profit, trival colleges recieve $8.3 million for COVID-19 testing

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday $8.3 million to support COVID-19 testing efforts at Wisconsin's private, nonprofit and tribal colleges and universities.

This follows an earlier investment of $10 million in general COVID-19 support to Wisconsin's private, nonprofit and tribal campuses.

According to the press release from Gov. Tony Evers, the program provides reimbursement for COVID-19 testing, specimen collection, and other related expenditures. Institutions reportedly can use the funds to procure COVID-19 tests and testing services.

Funding for the effort is through the Federal CARES Act dollars, and the Wisconsin Department of Administration is administrating the program.

