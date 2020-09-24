Political signs reportedly stolen in Kronenwetter

Kronenwetter (WAOW) -- The Kronenwetter Police Dept. says there have been reports of political signs being stolen from yards.

According to a Facebook post by the department, one caller said someone drove through their yard to run over the signs.

Police say you can help protect your property with extra lighting, doorbell cameras or trail cameras. They say you can also consider taking your signs in at night.

"As a reminder to those who engage in this kind of activity, although you may deem it as petty, it does constitute theft. Regardless of your political position, please respect other people’s property and their right to support whomever they choose this November," the Kronenwetter Police Dept. says.