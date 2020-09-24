Pence praises Eau Claire company for job creation, calls Trump a ‘champion for American manufacturing’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – Vice President Mike Pence said working Americans are the backbone of America in front of roughly 100 employees of Midwest Manufacturing and Menards in Eau Claire on Thursday.

Pence gave praise to his boss, calling President Donald Trump “a champion for American manufacturing.”

Maybe the biggest moment of the event was when Pence announced Midwest Manufacturing was pledging to add 300 more jobs and 150 training opportunities.

“I leave here today with a renewed confidence,” Pence said when speaking of Midwest Manufacturing’s expansion.

Aside from manufacturing, the vice president touted the administration’s United States, Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA).

Pence claimed the deal will lead to an increase of $300 million in dairy exports each year. He said thanks to the president, USMCA is here to stay.

The vice president also spent time discussing the importance of law enforcement.

“The men and women that serve in law enforcement are some of the best people in this country. They put their lives on the line every day. When they put on that uniform and strap on a sidearm and walk out the door every morning, they make a decision to count our lives as more important than their own. Those that serve in law enforcement deserve the respect of every American every day,” Pence said to a round of applause from supporters.

Pence cited George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, saying there is no excuse for that kind of brutality and that any use of force will be investigated.

He added both he and President Trump fully support the right of peaceful protest but draw the line at looting and rioting.

“We are going to have law and order in every city, in every state in this nation, for every American of every race and creed and color, so help us God,” the vice president said.

In discussing law enforcement he called out Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying the former VP, if elected, will double-down on police that lead to violence.

The COVID-19 pandemic was also a topic of discussion as the crowd sat socially distanced wearing face masks.

Pence cited President Trump’s decision early in the year to ban travel to China, saying while Biden called the action xenophobic, the decision was lifesaving.

“President Trump’s action saved untold American lives and it bought us invaluable time to stand up the largest national mobilization since World War II,” Pence said.

The vice president ended his speech calling for supporters to put faith in America’s hard workers, faith in God and faith in the president.