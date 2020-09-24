Park Ridge Fire Department gets loan for new station

Park Ridge, Wis. (WAOW) -- Plans for a new fire station in the Village of Park Ridge are moving along.

The department was recently approved for a loan of just over $400,000.

The fire department currently sits in a small corner of the building shared by village officials. Fire Chief Brian Lepper said their three trucks barely fit into the garage with only inches to spare.

Lepper said having a new station would ultimately allow their operations to run smoother.

"For some of the things I've talked about like the maintenance and stuff of equipment, just being able to walk all the way around the fire truck would be an amenity that my staff hasn't had," he said.

Once the village signs the contract to start construction, the chief says he hopes the project will be complete by April of 2021.