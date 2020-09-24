Pakistan Hindus rally in Islamabad over India migrant deaths

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Hundreds of members of Pakistan’s minority Hindu community are rallying in Islamabad and have briefly clashed with the police. Thursday’s demonstration was called to protest the deaths of 11 members of a Hindu migrant family who died in India last month under mysterious circumstances. Since then, their relatives have held small rallies in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province but this is the first time they arrived in the country’s capital, vowing to stage a sit-in near the Indian Embassy. The demonstrators accuse India’s secret service of poisoning the family. Earlier this year, Pakistani authorities under pressure from radical Muslims halted the construction of a Hindu temple in Islamabad.