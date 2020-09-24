Pac-12 football season to kick off in November

The Pac-12 has set a Nov. 6 start date for a seven-game football season, following the Big Ten in overturning its August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about playing through the pandemic. The conference’s CEO group of university presidents voted unanimously to resume football and basketball, lifting a Jan. 1 moratorium on athletic competition for Pac-12 schools. The men’s and women’s basketball seasons can start Nov. 25, in line with the NCAA’s recently announced opening date. The football championship game will be held Dec. 18.