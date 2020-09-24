Oneida Co. Health Department releases upcoming flu shot clinic dates

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)— The Oneida County Health Department (OCHD) in Rhinelander is offering several ways for community members to get a flu shot.

According to OCHD, getting a flu vaccine this season is more important than ever, as it can help reduce the burden on the healthcare system responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC recommends getting a flu vaccination in September or October.

No appointment necessary vaccines are available at OCHD Monday-Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

Community clinics are being held from September 24 through October 20 for those who cannot make it to OCHD during normal business hours.

Those interested in getting a flu shot through OCHD should pre-register online. Children and adults have different registration forms.

OCHD accepts several insurances and private pay options are also available.

For more information call OCHD at 715-369-6111.