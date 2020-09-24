No charges after Delaware review of 2015 police shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Attorney General’s Office is standing by an earlier decision not to charge police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Black man in a wheelchair, following a review of new evidence in the case. The Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust issued a report Tuesday reaffirming the 2016 decision clearing four Wilmington officers of wrongdoing in the shooting of Jeremy McDole. Protestors recently joined the McDole family’s calls for the case to be reopened. The McDoles disputed that Jeremy had a firearm at the time, and also suggested there were new witnesses. Investigators said the new evidence didn’t alter the initial charging decision.