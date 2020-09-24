More clouds and showers chances in the forecast

There will be less sunshine today and the next couple of days but the temperatures will remain mild. The big cool down will hold off until late in the weekend and into next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms possible.

High: 70 Wind: SE to South 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of fog. Patchy mist or drizzle possible as well.

Low: 58 Wind: South around 5

Friday: Mostly cloudy early, then patchy sun breezy and mild.

High: 77 Wind: SW 10-20

You can expect mostly cloudy skies for today and a few scattered showers at times. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question either. In between the showers, the weather will be decent with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and a wind turning to the south around 5 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy skies with patchy drizzle or mist will linger overnight.

Friday will start out a bit cloudy, then the sun will break out as conditions turn breezy. During the afternoon on Friday it will be warm again with highs in the upper 70s. A weak cold front grazing by to our north Friday evening could spark a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. This activity would be mainly to the north and northeast of Wausau and there might be a little hail or brief gusty winds with the storms. A similar situation will happen on Saturday. Most of the day will be good with highs in the low to mid 70s, then in the evening there could be a few showers or thunderstorms, especially to the north of Marathon county.

The front moving through late Saturday is a bit stronger and will cause temps to fall into Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s, which is normal for this time of year. Most of Sunday should be breezy and dry. There is only a slight chance of light showers later in the day.

The cool down will continue next week. Highs on Monday will only rise up to around 60. On Tuesday the mercury will top out in the mid 50s. On Wednesday, highs might only be around 50. In addition, there could be some scattered light showers at times later Monday into Tuesday.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-September-2020

On this date in weather history: 1926 - The temperature at Yellowstone Park dipped to nine degrees below zero. It was the coldest reading of record in the U.S. during September. Severe freezes were widespread over the northwestern U.S. causing great crop destruction. In Washington State, Spokane County experienced their earliest snow of record. Harney Branch Experiment Station in Oregon reported a temperature of 2 degrees above zero to establish a state record for the month of September. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)