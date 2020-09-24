MLB teams find creative ways to stay energized without fans

Teams throughout the major leagues have found different ways to maintain intensity without the benefit of fans in the ballpark. The Milwaukee Brewers have formed a makeshift band in the bullpen by using various pieces of equipment to establish a rhythm. Minnesota Twins relievers play the maracas whenever Sergio Romo leaves the bullpen to pitch. The most notable example of this has taken place in Cincinnati as the grounds crew has cheered loudly for the Reds from the stands. Some of the Reds even made sure to thank the grounds crew after closing their home schedule with a 6-1 victory over the Brewers.